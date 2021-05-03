Bill Gates & Wife Melinda Announce Divorce After 27 Years

Bill and Melinda Gates have announced they are to divorce after 27 years of marriage - they also took no time to trend on Twitter today after the shock news. The Microsoft founder and his wife said that they made the decision after "a great deal of thought and a lot of work on their relationship," making the statement on the social media platform and jointly. Bill, who is the fourth richest man in the world and boasts a net worth of $130 billion, married wife Melinda back in 1994. See the news below.