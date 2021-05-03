Bill Gates & Wife Melinda Announce Divorce After 27 Years

Gates added: "We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

Bill and Melinda were married on a golf course in Hawaii 27 years ago. They share children Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe. The couple resides in an earth-sheltered property on a hillside with Lake Washington views in Medina, WA.

Bill had addressed his marriage in a Netflix documentary, with a candid reveal possibly hinting at a divorce, were things not to work themselves out.