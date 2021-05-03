Trending Stories
Jessica Simpson Flaunts 100-Pound Weight Loss With Spandex Confidence

Jessica Simpson close up
JessicaSimpsonStyle/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jessica Simpson is arching her back on desert rocks in gorgeous, tie-dye spandex and showing off both her 100-pound weight loss and her best-selling clothing brand. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and Open Book author today slipped right out of her entertainment shoes and into her designer ones, appearing in a new photo shared to her Jessica Simpson Style brand's Instagram. Summer workout vibes were where it's at, with the blonde's super-fit body taking center stage. Check out the photo and her weight loss below.

Fighting Fit After 100-Pound Drop

Jessica Simpson poolside yoga shot
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Jessica opens up with fresh insight into her weight-loss journey, just a few days ago revealing that she's thrown out her scales and actually has no idea what she weighs.

The stunning snapshot, taken outdoors and with Jessica posing on a huge rock, came with the mom of three flaunting her trim frame in a high-waisted and multicolor pair of tie-dye leggings, these paired with a matching sports bra affording pink and green hues.

See The Stunning Shot!

All bombshell with her head thrown back and her hair cascading down her back, the Amazon Original Stories author showcased a rock-hard stomach, with a caption from the star's brand going motivational. "Nothing motivates us to workout more than a cute outfit!" it read, with a #JessicaSimpsonStyle also used. 

The "cute" outfit motivating a workout was, this weekend, literally a proven deal from another famous blonde - 35-year-old actress Kaley Cuoco showed off her one-piece unitard yesterday, saying if you're going to workout on a weekend, better feel "cute." 

What She Ate To Lose 100 Pounds

Keep scrolling for the photo. Jessica shed her 100 pounds in just six months after welcoming third baby Birdie Mae in 2019. 

That same year, trainer Harley Pasternak opened up to Hollywood Life, revealing: “She would eat one whole egg and three egg whites for breakfast, scrambled with a bowl of blackberries

"For lunch she would have a salad with grilled chicken and grilled fish with salad and vegetables for dinner. As for snacks, she would have almonds and sometimes green beans with Parmesan cheese on top." See more photos below.

Threw Out Her Scales

Speaking on The Today Show last week and to host Hoda Kotb, Jessica revealed she's clueless as to how much she weighs, and it's the best decision she's ever made. "I threw it out," Jessica confirmed of the scale.

 "I have no idea how much I weigh. Like, I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. ‘If I don’t, I have another size. I have every size… I’ve really tried my hardest to not let that define me."

 

