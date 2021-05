Scroll for the photos. Ireland, who last year celebrated six years free from anorexia or bulimia behaviors, was celebrating her gorgeous recovery curves, shot indoors and in a luxurious cream-marbled bathroom. Posing at the edge of a white bathtub, the star highlighted her 6'1'' frame in a retro and plunging animal-print bikini, going fun with criss-cross waist bands and also flaunting her famous tattoos.

The confident smile in the opening shot turned direct gaze in the second, with a caption coming PSA style.