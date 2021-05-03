Sommer Ray Welcomes High-Waisted Bikinis With Desert Energy

Sommer Ray is ensuring the high-waisted trend is not just limited to jeans and leggings. The 24-year-old fitness model and clothing designer today updated her Instagram with a mega-batch of swimwear photos, both delighting her 26.3 million followers and making sure they shop their bikinis at her Sommer Ray's Shop. Posting on Monday, the popular blonde kicked off the week to a scorching desert start, sharing a blazing-hot shoot with cacti and modeling everything from retro metallic two-pieces to her trademark florals. Check it out below.