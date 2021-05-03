Chanel West Coast Reveals Plans To Move To Miami In Latest Instagram Share

It seems that rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast may need to consider a name change soon, as she revealed in a recent Instagram share that she was planning on relocating to the east coast.

The trio of snaps appeared to have been captured while she was spending time in Miami, according to the caption she paired with it. The photos were taken at a luxurious space, and Chanel stood on a walkway area over some water with a railing to her left, which she rested an elbow on in the first snap.