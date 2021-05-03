Trending Stories
Chanel West Coast Reveals Plans To Move To Miami In Latest Instagram Share

Chanel West Coast rocks a slinky black look at a PrettyLittleThing event.
Gettyimages | David Livingston
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

It seems that rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast may need to consider a name change soon, as she revealed in a recent Instagram share that she was planning on relocating to the east coast.  

The trio of snaps appeared to have been captured while she was spending time in Miami, according to the caption she paired with it. The photos were taken at a luxurious space, and Chanel stood on a walkway area over some water with a railing to her left, which she rested an elbow on in the first snap. 

Miami Vibes

Chanel West Coast
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer

A sleek, modern building was visible in the background, as well as a large palm tree that towered over a seating area. A few individuals could be spotted either walking around or perched atop some outdoor couches in the distance, although Chanel remained the focal point of the shots as the sun shone down on her stunning figure.

She showcased her curves in a one-shoulder white crop top that left little to the imagination. She paired the garment with a yellow printed sarong that hugged her hips, accentuating her hourglass shape to perfection.

Brunette Bombshell

She added a few bold accessories to complete the look, including a pair of white-framed sunglasses. A printed pink hat was perched atop her straight brunette locks, and she wore bracelets on each wrist. She also had in a pair of large hoop earrings for further embellishment.

In the second image, she spun around in order to showcase the back of the ensemble. One of her sculpted shoulders remained bare in the look, and the alternate angle placed her shapely rear on full display. Her lips were slightly parted as she gazed at the camera, although her sunglasses remained on, keeping her eyes hidden.

Chanel East Coast

For the third and final snap in the series, Chanel switched up the perspective and was captured in a close-up. She adjusted the brim of her bucket hat in a move that showcased her long pink nails as well as the various accessories she wore. On one wrist, she had a collection of silver bracelets, and on the other, she wore a gold watch and a dark gray scrunchie. 

Rather than providing a view of the house, the angle showcased the water and skyscraper buildings visible in the distance. The sun appeared to be setting, casting a breathtaking glow over the clouds dotting the sky.

Curvaceous Queen

Chanel's followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 7,500 likes within just 21 minutes of going live.

"Chanel you are so amazing gorgeous and beautiful," one fan wrote.

"Miami all the way," another follower chimed in, including a string of flame emoji in the remark.

"I'm in love," another commented.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel shared a short video clip in which she rocked a same bucket hat that was spotted in her latest share. She wore the accessory with a matching swimsuit while spending some time at the beach, her cleavage on full display in the daring one-piece.

Fans who want to see even more of Chanel can check out the Instagram account of the MTV show Ridiculousness, which Chanel is a personality on.

