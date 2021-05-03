Trending Stories
Sara Underwood Is Double Trouble In Stunning Swimwear

Sara Underwood stuns on the red carpet.
Gettyimages | Frederick M. Brown
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood frequently stuns her fans with steamy snaps, but she treated her 8.7 million Instagram followers to a double update in her latest sizzling share. The photos were taken by photographer JZL, whose Instagram page Sara made sure to tag in the caption of her post to offer credit. 

The photo was captured in what appeared to be a tropical location, with what looked like a cactus visible in the background, although much of the scenery was blurred in order to place all the attention on Sara's flawless figure.

Red Hot

Sara Underwood flaunts her rear in tight jeans.
Instagram | Sara Underwood

Sara was perched in a hammock crafted from a netted fabric, and she glanced over her shoulder at the camera while her body was angled away from it. Her body was facing the direction of what appeared to be an ocean with a white sand beach, and the entire scene seemed like a slice of paradise.

Sara showed off her curves in a striped red-and-white bikini with a strapless silhouette. Her slender arms and sculpted shoulders remained bare, and the fabric hugged her ample assets. The garment was secured with a bow at her back, the strings dangling down her lower back.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that showcased her peachy posterior to perfection.

Babe In Blue

Sara added an eye-catching accessory, placing a wide-brimmed straw hat atop her straight blond locks. Her back was slightly arched as she posed for the image, her lips parted in a sultry expression as she gazed over her shoulder at the camera. One of her arms was stretched out, resting on something outside the frame of the photo. 

In the second image, she rocked a bikini that appeared similar, but had a blue-and-white striped pattern instead of red-and-white. The picture was taken from an alternate angle, and showcased Sara's figure from the front.

Bombshell Vibes

The blond bombshell had a serious amount of cleavage on display in the look, and her curves appeared to be moments from bursting out the top of her bikini. Her toned stomach was also on display in the sexy beach look.

Her bottoms dipped low in the front, showing off plenty of her physique, and alternated between horizontal and vertical stripes for an eye-catching pattern.

Her blond locks blew gently in the wind, some reaching out behind her and others grazing the tops of her breasts as she straddled the hammock for the sizzling snaps.

Cabin Queen

She paired the smoking-hot update with a caption in which she asked her followers for their preference, and the post racked up over 168,800 likes within just 15 hours of going live

"Oh my goodness. Both Sara!" one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji, unable to decide which bikini he preferred.

"Both, you are divinely beautiful, sexy and perfect like a real goddess," another chimed in.

Sara and partner Jacob Witzling live in a scenic cabin in the woods of the Pacific Northwest, and she often treats her followers to a glimpse at what life there is like. Back in March 2021, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she wore a swimsuit while getting soaked in an outdoor shower in the forest.

