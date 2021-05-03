Kelly Ripa Flaunts Double Lollipops In Figure-Hugging Dress

Kelly Ripa is bursting with lollipops energy and looking a vision in a slinky, figure-hugging, and yellow dress to kick off the week. The 50-year-old talk show queen, fresh from celebrating 25 years of marriage to 1996-married husband Mark Consuelos, was today back with the other man in her life - 46-year-old co-host Ryan Seacrest was joining the blonde for Monday's airing of Live! With Kelly and Ryan, and there was a special guest. Director Art Moore was joining the two-some, and it was birthday action. Check it out below.