Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Weekend Workout One-Piece She Calls 'Cute'

Kaley Cuoco made it very clear yesterday - if you're going to work out on a weekend, you better look cute. The 35-year-old sitcom star, known for shouting out her favorite brands for free on Instagram, seemingly did just this on Sunday, posting for her 6.6 million followers and with a super-tight and gymnast-style unitard, one the blonde was proud to call "cute." Kaley, whose workout secrets have just been spilled by trainer Ryan Sorensen, was looking super-fit and she even showed off new bangs. Check it out below.

Workout, But Make It Fashion

KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Kaley, whose recent designer looks have come balanced out by her 2020 Amazon nightgown headlines, had gone for a small and rising brand, wearing a plunging, black, and tight one-piece bodysuit from Ghost Flower activewear. 

The Alo Yoga lover was inside her $12 million Hidden Hills estate, going selfie game strong and looking sideways for a glam finish while swinging a hip and also wearing cute, pink-and-white sneakers. A snazzy gold necklace jazzed things up as Kaley flaunted her gym-honed and gorgeous figure.

'Better Feel Cute'

Taking to her caption, The Big Bang Theory star wrote: "If I'm gonna work out on a Sunday, I better feel cute. Thank you @Ghostfloweractive! Love my one-piece!"

"HAPPY SUNDAY!" Cuoco added. The bubble blonde, who has made headlines for her home DIY kitchen workouts and indoor masked jump-rope, has also proven a talking point as fans eye up her muscles. Kaley has a home gym setup in her garage, where equipment ain't shabby and includes the star's branded SoulCycle products.

See More Photos Below!

KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Much like the personality, the interviews from Kaley are real. The star, who has admitted that she fell "in love" with hot yoga because she hates running, has also stated that the build-up to a workout is a pain, but that the feeling afterwards is totally worth it.

"Sometimes do I want to get up in the morning and do it?" she's stated. "No. But when I get out, I feel like a million bucks." See more photos after the jump.

'Not 21 Anymore'

Kaley is now 35, and still looking in her 20s, although the star does feel that she's getting on. "Bottom line is, you know, I’m not 21 anymore," she added. "It used to be so easy, I didn’t have to do as much. Now, it’s part of my day—working out is part of my day, eating right is part of my day."

Kaley continues to make career headlines as her shift from comedy to thriller gains momentum, with new HBO Max series The Flight Attendant now renewed for a second season.

