Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Weekend Workout One-Piece She Calls 'Cute'

Kaley Cuoco made it very clear yesterday - if you're going to work out on a weekend, you better look cute. The 35-year-old sitcom star, known for shouting out her favorite brands for free on Instagram, seemingly did just this on Sunday, posting for her 6.6 million followers and with a super-tight and gymnast-style unitard, one the blonde was proud to call "cute." Kaley, whose workout secrets have just been spilled by trainer Ryan Sorensen, was looking super-fit and she even showed off new bangs. Check it out below.