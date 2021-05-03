Kyle Lowry Could 'Take A Pay Cut' To Join Forces With LeBron James & Anthony Davis On LA Lakers This Summer, Per 'Fadeaway World'

In a recent article, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World created a list of the top five best destinations for Lowry in the 2021 free agency. These include the reigning NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers may currently have Dennis Schroder as their starting point guard, but there's a strong chance they would lose him after the 2020-21 NBA season.

Schroder declined the four-year, $84 million contract extension that the Lakers recently offered with the hope that he could land a bigger deal this summer. If the Lakers think that bringing Schroder back is too expensive, they could resume their pursuit of Lowry this summer.