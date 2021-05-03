Kyle Lowry Could 'Take A Pay Cut' To Join Forces With LeBron James & Anthony Davis On LA Lakers This Summer, Per 'Fadeaway World'

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is expected to be one of the most coveted veteran players on the free agency market in the 2021 offseason. The Raptors may have decided to keep Lowry at the 2021 trade deadline, but his departure from Toronto seems inevitable. Though he hasn't ruled out the possibility of re-signing with the Raptors when he becomes an unrestricted free agent, Lowry is highly expected to entertain offers from other teams, especially if Toronto pushes through with their plan of undergoing a rebuilding process this summer.