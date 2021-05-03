Drama Starting To Build Around Collin Sexton & The Cavaliers

When they selected him the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers were expecting Alabama point guard Collin Sexton to be one of the young players that would lead the team back to title contention in the post-LeBron James era. As of now, Sexton continues to show massive improvements in his game.

In his third season with the Cavaliers, he's averaging 24.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.