LA Clippers Could Acquire Kemba Walker For Four Players & Two Second-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster

The Los Angeles Clippers may be currently focused on winning their first NBA championship title but when the 2020-21 NBA season is over, they are highly expected to resume their pursuit of a starting-caliber point guard. Though the Clippers added Rajon Rondo before the 2021 trade deadline, most people don't view him as the long-answer to their major backcourt problem.

In the past months, the Clippers have already been linked to several quality point guards who are expected to be available on the trading block in the 2021 offseason.