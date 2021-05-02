Billie Eilish Dares Body-Shamers With Rare Underwear Shoot

Billie Eilish is daring those who taunted her in the past by showcasing her curves in a rare display. The 19-year-old pop sensation, making 2020 headlines for being body-shamed as she took a swimsuit shower, today updated her Instagram with a stunning shoot for Vogue, one that brought in high-end brands and the "bad guy" singer flaunting her stunning figure in a look that definitely isn't her standard. Eilish, known for her baggy shirts and shorts, was stripped down, dolled-up, and showing the haters a thing or two.