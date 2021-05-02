Billie Eilish Dares Body-Shamers With Rare Underwear Shoot

Trending Stories
Billie Eilish close up
BillieEilish/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Billie Eilish is daring those who taunted her in the past by showcasing her curves in a rare display. The 19-year-old pop sensation, making 2020 headlines for being body-shamed as she took a swimsuit shower, today updated her Instagram with a stunning shoot for Vogue, one that brought in high-end brands and the "bad guy" singer flaunting her stunning figure in a look that definitely isn't her standard. Eilish, known for her baggy shirts and shorts, was stripped down, dolled-up, and showing the haters a thing or two.

Rare Shoot With Attitude

Billie Eilish in chanel blazer
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

Scroll for the photos. Billie updated for her 83 million Instagram followers on Sunday via multiple posts. The Grammy winner, who has been making headlines for ditching her dark or green hair and going peroxide blonde, was continuing to show off the light locks - and there was plenty more. 

Sharing a stunning cover in a plunging and tight satin corset in salmon pink, the singer showed off plenty of chest, but she stayed tasteful in what turned out to be a mega batch of images.

See The Stunning Photos

Thanking her glam team and shouting out her custom latex Gucci skirt, custom made, and her Agent Provocateur underwear, the star stunned her fans with yet more luxury brand looks, rocking a Burberry cream corset and Mugler boots for another curve show, eventually showing her attitude in a photo that directly addressed any potential haters.

"I love these pictures and i loved doing this shoot. do whatever you want whenever you want. f-ck everything else." See more photos from the shoot below.
 

Her Own Power

Speaking recently of latest track "Your Power," the music sensation got deep with her words, revealing: "It's about taking that power back, showing it off and not taking advantage with it. I'm not letting myself be owned anymore."

She went onto say: "It's about taking that power back, showing it off and not taking advantage with it. I'm not letting myself be owned anymore." 

Likes for Eilish's photos today were out of control, topping 14 million in seven hours and bringing in celebrities. See the famous replies below.

Instagram Explodes

Likes came in from singer and actress Jamie Lynn Spears, with supermodel Bella Hadid leading the way in the comments. The Dior Beauty face wrote: "BILLIEEEEEEE" with heart emoji.

Billie, meanwhile, added of her new song: "Don't make me not a role model because you're turned on by me," continuing: "I've grown so much and gotten so much better in my voice, it's crazy to think about. I think change is one of the best gifts in the world." See the final photo below.

