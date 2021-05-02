Carrie Underwood's Killer Gym Legs Impress Celebrity Friends

Trending Stories
Carrie Underwood close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Carrie Underwood's rock-hard workout legs, all skimpy shorts ahead of the weekend, are impressing her famous friends. The 38-year-old country superstar and fitness queen, now known as much for her workout body as she is her power voice, updated last week with a jaw-dropping and motivational selfie, posting from the gym and in promo mode for both her 2015-founded CALIA by Carrie clothing line and her 2020-released Fit52app. Sharing her legs of steel and rippling muscles, the "Southbound" singer quickly caught the eye of another leggy blonde.

Stuns With Super-Fit Body

Carrie Underwood boxing
CALIA/Instagram

Scroll for the Instagram photo. Carrie, who starved herself on just 800 calories a day following her 2005 American Idol win and is now the pinnacle of health, posted in selfie mode, all smiles, and definitely all legs. The blonde, wearing skimpy white gym shorts, a long-sleeved workout top, plus crisp white sneakers, smiled in pigtails, sending out a makeup-free glow and her pearly whites.

The tan legs that are now world-famous were reminding fans that Carrie trains hard, with the blonde then taking to her caption.

Shouting Out Two Brands

Keep scrolling for the photo, one now liked by over 340,000 fans. Carrie took to her caption, writing: "About to get some extra credit in this afternoon with the @fit52 13-Card Draw!" Carrie then threw out the Instagram handle of her best-selling CALIA brand, ranking third after Nike and Under Armor at Dick's Sporting Goods in 2016.

Likes and comments over the legs came in fast, and the latter now absolutely dominate. "Leg goals always," one fan wrote. "Lookit dem legs!! 🙌👏," another added. See the celeb comment after the photo!

Celebrity Comment!

Quickly topping comments by swooping in was fellow fitness lover and sister to pop princess Britney Spears. Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, herself making pandemic headlines for her home workouts and outdoor runs, left Carrie a super-pumped note. The actress wrote: "Skin goals, legs goals, just overall goals."

Carrie has been making headlines for opening up on her workouts, also including husband Mike Fisher on her Fit52 app. 

“If I can work out seven days a week—which doesn’t happen, but if I can—I’m going to,” she said in 2020. More below.

Promoting CALIA

CALIA recently celebrated its sixth anniversary, with Carrie getting shouted by the brand in a display of feminine-strong business environments. Carrie then took to Instagram, writing: “Whether on the road, on a boat, at a show, at the gym, playing outside, or traveling the world, @caliabycarrie’s got you,” adding: “It’s been with me for 6 years and I cannot wait for you all to see what is next!”

Carrie continues to juggle her multi-faceted career alongside her motherhood, sharing sons Isaiah and Jacob with Mike.

