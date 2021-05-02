Carrie Underwood's Killer Gym Legs Impress Celebrity Friends

Carrie Underwood's rock-hard workout legs, all skimpy shorts ahead of the weekend, are impressing her famous friends. The 38-year-old country superstar and fitness queen, now known as much for her workout body as she is her power voice, updated last week with a jaw-dropping and motivational selfie, posting from the gym and in promo mode for both her 2015-founded CALIA by Carrie clothing line and her 2020-released Fit52app. Sharing her legs of steel and rippling muscles, the "Southbound" singer quickly caught the eye of another leggy blonde.