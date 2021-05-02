Trending Stories
Britney Spears Reveals Summer Workout Goals In Bubblegum Bikini

Britney Spears close up
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears is stunning in both a bubblegum-pink and plunging orange bikini to talk workouts, food, and her fitness goals, with the 39-year-old wowing her 29.5 million Instagram followers as she posted ahead of the weekend. Britney, who was quick to suggest she's envious of personal trainer boyfriend Sam Asghari, uploaded a fun, TikTok-style video even seeing her in high heels, with the dancing bikini action also revealing where Britney's diet and exercise mindset is right now. Check it out below. 

Wants To Get 'In Shape'

Britney Spears in a black dress
Gettyimages | Jamie McCarthy

Scroll for the video. Britney, whose rock-hard abs haven't gone anywhere despite the star approaching 40 and having had two kids, kicked off with a bang. The video showed the "Toxic" singer parading around both balconies and terraces in her L.A. home, with upbeat music accompanying footage of Britney dancing around - first, in a hot pink two-piece and heels, then in an orange one.

Wearing fun shades, the hit-maker flaunted her sensational body, but her caption suggested not being perfectly happy.

See The Video!

Taking to her caption, the Grammy winner went with her usual animated vibe, opening: "In the past two weeks I've said that's it ... I have got to get in shape considering my boyfriend's body is hotter than hot 🔥🔥🔥 !!!! I was like SH-T where the hell am I supposed to start 😂🤣🤭 ..."

Spears, who had shown off her tiny sandwich-making skills just prior to the upload, added that she actually wasn't happy being too tiny. See her adorable goals after the video.

Peanuts And Burger Talk

Britney Spears poses with a statue
BritneySpears/Instagram

Adding that she does her best to eat "clean," but last night ate a ton of peanuts, the singer continued:

"I might look better but I felt too vulnerable in my skin being this small !!!! I didn't like it so I started boxing so now I feel stronger too 🥊🥊." Britney has made headlines for boxing in the gym with boyfriend Sam, 27.

Britney then name-dropped a famous food joint, seemingly joking that she should absolutely be kept away from it. See it below!

No In-N-Out

Even tagging the fast-food chain's IG handle, Spears concluded: "We all have our own ways to work on our bodies and I respect that cause we all should ... I just hope I don't see an @innout burger any time soon 🍔🍔🍔😂😂😂 !!!!."

The video comes as Britney continues to make headlines for battling 68-year-old dad Jamie Spears in court. Britney is set to speak in a court for the first time in June as her 2008-commenced conservatorship case continues. #FreeBritney continues to support the star.

