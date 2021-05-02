Britney Spears Reveals Summer Workout Goals In Bubblegum Bikini

Britney Spears is stunning in both a bubblegum-pink and plunging orange bikini to talk workouts, food, and her fitness goals, with the 39-year-old wowing her 29.5 million Instagram followers as she posted ahead of the weekend. Britney, who was quick to suggest she's envious of personal trainer boyfriend Sam Asghari, uploaded a fun, TikTok-style video even seeing her in high heels, with the dancing bikini action also revealing where Britney's diet and exercise mindset is right now. Check it out below.