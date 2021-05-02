Britney Spears Reveals Summer Workout Goals In Bubblegum Bikini

Scroll for the video. Britney, whose rock-hard abs haven't gone anywhere despite the star approaching 40 and having had two kids, kicked off with a bang. The video showed the "Toxic" singer parading around both balconies and terraces in her L.A. home, with upbeat music accompanying footage of Britney dancing around - first, in a hot pink two-piece and heels, then in an orange one.

Wearing fun shades, the hit-maker flaunted her sensational body, but her caption suggested not being perfectly happy.