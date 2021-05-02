Hillary Clinton Says Americans Realize Donald Trump 'Failed' Them

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appeared Sunday on CNN to discuss President Joe Biden's first 100 days in the White House.

Clinton -- who was the Democratic Party's presidential nominee in 2016 but lost to former President Donald Trump -- argued that the political climate has changed a lot since the 1990s, when her husband Bill Clinton was commander-in-chief.

The former secretary of state also took aim at Trump, claiming that Americans now realize they "were failed" by their own government from 2016 to 2020.