Poll: Most Are Optimistic About Direction Of Country As President Biden Completes 100 Days In Office

President Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign.
Shutterstock | 276542583
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday, most Americans are optimistic about the direction of the United States under President Joe Biden.

In the poll --  which was conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs‘ KnowledgePanel among a random national sample of 513 adults -- 64 percent of respondents said they are optimistic about the direction of the country.

In comparison, only 42 percent were optimistic about the direction of the country during the 2016 presidential election, when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton competed against Donald Trump. 

Optimism

The last time America came close this level of optimism was in December 2006, when 61 percent felt good about the direction of the country.

With Democrats in charge of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, Biden has decided to spend heavily and stimulate the economy as it recovers from the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fifty-two percent of respondents in the poll said the federal government should spend to boost the economy, even if it raises taxes across the board.

Unity

President Joe Biden speaks at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Pool

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden repeatedly promised to unite the nation. He made the same promise in his inauguration speech, vowing to work together with Republican lawmakers.

Americans do not think the country has become more united under Biden, however. Only 23 percent in the poll said Americans have become more united, with most of them being Democrats.

Twenty-eight percent of respondents said America is more divided under Biden than it was under Trump and most of them blamed Biden for the divisions.

Bipartisanship

An avowed moderate, Biden has shown a willingness to push for progressive legislation amid the coronavirus pandemic, signing into law a massive economic relief bill and promising to invest in infrastructure.

Thirty-nine percent of respondents in the poll said Biden should compromise more with Republicans. Fifty-one percent said he is compromising about the right amount, while only 9 percent of respondents. said he is compromising too much.

However, most respondents in the poll said that Republican leaders are not doing enough to reach across the aisle.

Polls

Though Biden's approval rating has remained steady, some polls suggest that Americans are not happy with how his administration is handling certain issues. 

In a recent Fox News survey, for instance, only a third of respondents said they approve of Biden's performance on immigration and border security.

Republican lawmakers have sought to turn the increase in asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border into a political issue ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, according to PBS, blaming the Biden administration for what they claim is a serious humanitarian crisis.

