Poll: Most Are Optimistic About Direction Of Country As President Biden Completes 100 Days In Office

According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday, most Americans are optimistic about the direction of the United States under President Joe Biden.

In the poll -- which was conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs‘ KnowledgePanel among a random national sample of 513 adults -- 64 percent of respondents said they are optimistic about the direction of the country.

In comparison, only 42 percent were optimistic about the direction of the country during the 2016 presidential election, when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton competed against Donald Trump.