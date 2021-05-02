Trending Stories
US Politics

Hillary Clinton Says Americans Realize Donald Trump 'Failed' Them 

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Causes A Stir With Curvy Peace Shots

Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Plunging Bodysuit For L.A. Dinner Date

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Is L.A.'s Hottest Hiker In Yoga Pants Flaunt

US Politics

Rudy Giuliani 'Might Have To Spill Damning Secrets' About Donald Trump, Legal Expert Claims

News

Justin Cornell Found Guilty Of Murdering And Dismembering Girlfriend Brianna Armstrong

Rudy Giuliani 'Might Have To Spill Damning Secrets' About Donald Trump, Legal Expert Claims

Lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former President Donald Trump pose together for photographs.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Earlier this week, federal investigators raided former President Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's home and office in New York City, seizing several computers and cellphones.

Prosecutors reportedly obtained the search warrants as part of a probe into whether the former New York City mayor broke lobbying laws during the 2020 presidential election, when he was trying to dig up dirt on Democrat Joe Biden and help Trump win reelection.

According to former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, Giuliani is in trouble and he "might have to spill damning secrets" about Trump to save himself.

Trump Should Be Concerned, Mariotti Says

In a column for Politico, Mariotti noted that Trump is now a civilian vulnerable to prosecution.

When his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen got arrested, Trump was still in the White House and prosecuting him would have violated Department of Justice guidelines, according to which no sitting president can be indicted.

But Trump is no longer in office and Giuliani is not Cohen, Mariotti pointed out in his piece, arguing that the former commander-in-chief "has to be concerned about his own liability going forward."

Evidence

According to Mariotti, the Giuliani raid suggests that prosecutors "likely have a lot of the evidence" already, because it is impossible to obtain a search warrant based on suspicion alone.

"They had to present substantial evidence to a federal judge that there is good reason to believe that a federal crime was committed and that evidence of that federal crime was located in Giuliani’s apartment and his electronic devices," the former federal prosecutor explained, noting that Giuliani is being investigated for allegedly violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act. 

Giuliani's Defense

Lawyer Rudy Giuliani speaks at a news conference.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla

Giuliani's defense team will most likely claim that he was acting at Trump's direction, Mariotti wrote, noting that this would be the best way to prove Giuliani was working for the United States and not Ukraine.

However, it seems unlikely that Trump will be willing to testify and help Giuliani defend himself, which is why Giuliani "will have every incentive to help federal prosecutors if it could potentially reduce his prison sentence," according to the legal expert.

"That could make the Giuliani prosecution far more consequential than it appears at first glance... Without Trump’s protection or financial support, Giuliani’s loyalty would seem to have a limited shelf life."

Flipping On Trump

Mariotti is not the only person who thinks Giuliani will flip on Trump to save himself. 

Cohen suggested the same in a recent interview with CNN, calming that Giuliani and Trump don't even like each other and that the former New York City mayor would "give up Donald in a heartbeat."

Per Raw Story, New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman reported this week that some people close to Trump are worried Giuliani will flip because he is in a "difficult situation," much like Cohen was a few years ago.

Latest Headlines

Demi Rose Causes A Stir With Curvy Peace Shots

May 2, 2021

Hillary Clinton Says Americans Realize Donald Trump 'Failed' Them 

May 2, 2021

Poll: Most Are Optimistic About Direction Of Country As President Biden Completes 100 Days In Office

May 2, 2021

Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Bradley Beal To OKC Thunder For Horford, Maledon, Pokusevski & Multiple 1st-Round Picks

May 2, 2021

Miley Cyrus Is L.A.'s Hottest Hiker In Yoga Pants Flaunt

May 2, 2021

Knicks Willing To Trade 'Three Or Four' First-Round Picks If Damian Lillard Becomes Available This Summer, Per 'New York Post'

May 2, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.