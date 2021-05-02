Rudy Giuliani 'Might Have To Spill Damning Secrets' About Donald Trump, Legal Expert Claims

Earlier this week, federal investigators raided former President Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's home and office in New York City, seizing several computers and cellphones.

Prosecutors reportedly obtained the search warrants as part of a probe into whether the former New York City mayor broke lobbying laws during the 2020 presidential election, when he was trying to dig up dirt on Democrat Joe Biden and help Trump win reelection.

According to former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti, Giuliani is in trouble and he "might have to spill damning secrets" about Trump to save himself.