Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Bradley Beal To OKC Thunder For Horford, Maledon, Pokusevski & Multiple 1st-Round Picks

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is set to be one of the most coveted superstars on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. The Wizards may have said on numerous occasions that they have no intention of trading Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild but if they fail to at least reach the playoffs in the 2020-21 NBA season, rumors surrounding three-time All-Star's future in Washington is expected to heat up once again this summer.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, Beal wouldn't only receive strong interest from title contenders that need more star power, but also from rebuilding teams that already want to speed up their timeline.