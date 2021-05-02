Trending Stories
Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Bradley Beal To OKC Thunder For Horford, Maledon, Pokusevski & Multiple 1st-Round Picks

Bradley Beal trying to score against the Mavericks
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is set to be one of the most coveted superstars on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. The Wizards may have said on numerous occasions that they have no intention of trading Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild but if they fail to at least reach the playoffs in the 2020-21 NBA season, rumors surrounding three-time All-Star's future in Washington is expected to heat up once again this summer.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, Beal wouldn't only receive strong interest from title contenders that need more star power, but also from rebuilding teams that already want to speed up their timeline.

Thunder An Ideal Trade Partner For Wizards

Gettyimages | Patrick Smith

According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, one of the dark-horse trade destinations for Beal this summer is the Oklahoma City Thunder. Beal has every right to demand a trade from the Wizards, especially if they couldn't show him a realistic path to title contention. However, since he's under contract until the 2022-23 NBA season, the Wizards have the final say where he would play next. If the Wizards want to go a full-blown rebuild in the post-Beal, the Thunder would be an ideal trade partner.

Proposed Trade Scenario That Would Send Bradley Beal To OKC

The Thunder don't only have an interesting collection of young and promising talents, but they also possess a plethora of future first-round picks. In his article, Buckley created a list of "quick-fix trades" for the NBA's worst teams in the 2021 offseason. For the Thunder, it's the hypothetical deal that would send Beal to Oklahoma City.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Thunder would be acquiring Beal from the Wizards by sending them a package that includes Al Horford, Theo Maledon, Aleksej Pokusevski, and multiple future first-round picks.

Bradley Beal Speeds Up Thunder's Rebuilding Plans

The proposed blockbuster deal would be a no-brainer for the Thunder if they already want to become a competitive team in the loaded Western Conference next year. The potential arrival of Beal would allow them to create their own explosive backcourt duo with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and make them a more dangerous team on the offensive end of the floor.

He would give them one of the league's best active scorers, as well as a decent playmaker, rebounder, perimeter defender, and floor-spacer. This season, he's averaging 31.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Wizards Get Enough Assets For Rebuild & A Veteran Mentor

The Thunder's suggested offer would give the Wizards enough assets to jumpstart a full-scale rebuild. At 34, Horford doesn't fit the Wizards' rebuilding plans. However, while finding him a new home, the Wizards could ask him to serve as a mentor to their young players.

"Washington could ask for more, player-wise, in this exchange—although Aleksej Pokusevski is fascinating, and Theo Maledon shows real promise—but the Wizards should really look to maximize their draft-pick return from the team with the NBA's best collection," Buckley wrote. "Taking on the remainder of Al Horford's salary ($27 million next season, $14.5 million partial guarantee for 2022-23) makes the money work and might net Washington another draft pick."

