Josh Hawley Says 'Alliance' Between Liberals & Big Tech Poses Threat To Democracy

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri discussed the alleged "alliance" between Democrats and big technological companies.

Speaking on Life, Liberty & Levin, Hawley argued that Democratic Party politicians and liberal activists cheer on Silicon Valley giants like Google, Twitter and Facebook when they censor conservatives and remove content critical of Democrats.

Hawley appeared on the show to promote his forthcoming book, The Tyranny of Big Tech, which deals with issues of free speech and censorship in the information age.