Josh Hawley Says 'Alliance' Between Liberals & Big Tech Poses Threat To Democracy

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley speaks at CPAC.
Gettyimages | Joe Raedle
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri discussed the alleged "alliance" between Democrats and big technological companies.

Speaking on Life, Liberty & Levin, Hawley argued that Democratic Party politicians and liberal activists cheer on Silicon Valley giants like Google, Twitter and Facebook when they censor conservatives and remove content critical of Democrats.

Hawley appeared on the show to promote his forthcoming book, The Tyranny of Big Tech, which deals with issues of free speech and censorship in the information age.

Censorship Is 'Anti-American,' Hawley Says

Host Mark Levin posited to Hawley that Democrats and technological companies have created a "censorship machine" to crush dissent and protect liberal politicians from criticism.

Hawley agreed, saying that what Democrats are doing is "anti-American."

"That is anti-free speech. It's anti-First Amendment ... and make no mistake, the left is cheering them on," he said, noting that liberals "love" when their political opponents are censored.

"They love it. They love the power over speech that Facebook and Twitter have, and they want them to do more," he added.

Pushing Big Tech To Censor More

Logos of Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Google.
Shutterstock | 826804

Hawley stressed that liberals and Democratic Party activists are pushing Silicon Valley giants to censor more, claiming that there is an alliance between these two entities.

"The left wants Facebook to censor more. They want Twitter to censor more. They want Google to censor more. So there is a strong alliance between the left wing in this country and these mega-corporations."

Democrats and their allies, Hawley continued, rely on big tech to censor their political opponents because the government could never do it due to the protections granted by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Dangerous To Democracy 

Insisting that Democrats want to "combine the power of government and the power of these corporations" to censor conservatives, Hawley argued that their actions are incredibly dangerous for free speech and pose a danger to American democracy itself.

Hawley argued that "if the American people can't decide what we want to read and not, if we can't decide what kind of news we want to see and if we can't talk about it together... if there's some censor out there who can effectively shut me down any time I express a contrary view, how is our democracy going to survive?"

Big Tech

During the 2020 presidential election, tech companies like Twitter and Facebook were accused of censoring information that was seen as damaging to Democrat Joe Biden's bid for the presidency.

Following the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, virtually all major platforms banned former President Donald Trump, who has vowed to launch his own social network.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have tried to rein in big tech. According to Foreign Policy's Michael Hirsh, however, Facebook, Google and other technological companies won't be broken up anytime soon because the "political will simply isn't there."

