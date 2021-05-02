Knicks Willing To Trade 'Three Or Four' First-Round Picks If Damian Lillard Becomes Available This Summer, Per 'New York Post'

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is expected to be the subject of trade speculations in the 2021 offseason. Lillard may remain committed to the Trail Blazers but if they once again fall short of achieving their main goal in the 2020-21 NBA season, he may reconsider his plan to spend his entire NBA career in Portland.

If they wouldn't show him a clear path to title contention, Lillard might think that it would be best for him to follow in the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of the Trail Blazers.