Kim Kardashian All Curves Popping Golfer Girl Cherry

Kim Kardashian has popped her golfer girl cherry and she broadcasted it for her 217 million Instagram followers today. The 40-year-old reality queen bee, still in the news for her massive divorce from 2014-married husband Kanye West, has been hitting up the golfing range with BFF La La Anthony, with the outing made five days ago finally transpiring into a photo post on Saturday. Sharing some mad skills, perfect posture, and her famous curves, the SKIMS founder aced her golfer girl look and revealed it was actually her very first time. Check it out below.