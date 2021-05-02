Kim Kardashian All Curves Popping Golfer Girl Cherry

Scroll for the photos, ones that opened with a shot of Kim in a slight squat and with her club, with fans then seeing a mega stash of them, seemingly, courtesy of "momager" Kris Jenner. The mom of four, who just got flexible with Addison Rae as she tried the splits on a Keeping Up With The Kardashians trailer, was showing off her stunning figure, going extra tight.

Wearing tight and cropped spandex leggings and a matching top, plus crisp white sneakers, Kim highlighted the curves, but she kept the caption about the golf.