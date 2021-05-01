Trending Stories
Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Plunging Bodysuit For L.A. Dinner Date

Jennifer Aniston close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jennifer Aniston is taking the plunge in a skin-tight black bodysuit and casual boyfriend jeans for her weekend dinner date. The 52-year-old actress, still rocking the girl-next-door look that the world fell in love with back in the '90s, was last week photographed on L.A. streets and in the dark as she grabbed dinner with friends. The Friends alum, whose $2 million-an-episode earnings on The Morning Show are now twice the $1 million a pop she earned on Friends, hit up Los Angeles with famous friends, but fans would likely argue she outshone everyone. Check it out below.

Stuns At 52 In Boyfriend Jeans

Jennifer Aniston in a dress
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison

Scroll for the photos. They come as Jennifer continues to make headlines for the Apple TV show she stars on alongside Reese Witherspoon, but the sitcom star was, for this night, out with another famous face - or two. 

Dining out with Jimmy Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney and movie director Will Speck, Jennifer looked gorgeous, wearing ripped and slightly-cropped blue jeans, a tight bodysuit showing her toned arms, plus little heeled black booties. Keeping COVID-safe, Aniston also wore a white face mask.

 

See Her Stunning Look

The actress, whose layered long hair defined a generation and also brought her a lucrative promo gig with cosmetics giant L'Oreal, wore her locks straight and down, also sporting a white manicure and wearing silver jewelry. 

Click here for the photos - scroll for more. Aniston, last year sparking rumors that she was dating 51-year-old Speck as they vacationed in Mexico, was seen hugging Kimmel's wife as the trio made their way into the restaurant. Aniston remains single since her 2018 split from Justin Theroux.

High Praise From Ex

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux at an event
Gettyimages | Kevin Winter

Theroux is fresh from opening up to Esquire, with, it would seem, he had only good things to say about his ex. He and Jen were together from 2011 to 2018, including their brief marriage.

“I would say we’ve remained friends,” he revealed: “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text. Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship." More below.

Brands Waiting In Line

Jennifer, who has fronted mega brands including Aveeno and Emirates Airlines, now has a new gig. She's partnered up with health brand Vital Proteins, with an Instagram post this year telling her 36.6 million Instagram followers:

"I’m so excited to (finally) announce that I’m joining @vitalproteins as the Chief Creative Officer 🥳. Years ago I started using Vital Proteins regularly... so when the opportunity presented itself to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, I jumped on it."

