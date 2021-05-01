Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Plunging Bodysuit For L.A. Dinner Date

Scroll for the photos. They come as Jennifer continues to make headlines for the Apple TV show she stars on alongside Reese Witherspoon, but the sitcom star was, for this night, out with another famous face - or two.

Dining out with Jimmy Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney and movie director Will Speck, Jennifer looked gorgeous, wearing ripped and slightly-cropped blue jeans, a tight bodysuit showing her toned arms, plus little heeled black booties. Keeping COVID-safe, Aniston also wore a white face mask.