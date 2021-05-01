Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Plunging Bodysuit For L.A. Dinner Date

Jennifer Aniston is taking the plunge in a skin-tight black bodysuit and casual boyfriend jeans for her weekend dinner date. The 52-year-old actress, still rocking the girl-next-door look that the world fell in love with back in the '90s, was last week photographed on L.A. streets and in the dark as she grabbed dinner with friends. The Friends alum, whose $2 million-an-episode earnings on The Morning Show are now twice the $1 million a pop she earned on Friends, hit up Los Angeles with famous friends, but fans would likely argue she outshone everyone. Check it out below.