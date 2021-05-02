Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert are members of an exclusive club of couples who have found lasting love on Bachelor in Paradise.

According to Us Weekly, the couple, who began dating during season 6 of the reality series, recently took a huge step in their relationship by becoming homeowners. Dean, 30, and Caelynn, 25, did a lot of traveling before deciding to settle down in Sin City, where they had a house built from the ground up.

The lovebirds are clearly happy together in their new nest, but fans shouldn't expect to see wedding pics of the pair anytime soon. According to Dean, he doesn't "need the title of husband to show the world that I’m committed to one person."

Dean joined Bachelor Nation in 2017 by appearing on season 13 of The Bachelorette, and audiences were first introduced to Caelynn when she tried to win the heart of Colton Underwood, who recently came out as gay, during season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019. In honor of the couple's big move, let's take a look at some other Bachelor in Paradise couples who are still going strong.