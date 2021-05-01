Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco A 'Hard Worker' In Mesh Top Workout

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Wet & Wild In Six Bikinis

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Unimpressed With Husband's Unflattering Sunset Snap

Celebrities

Monica Bellucci, 56, Cooks Spaghetti In Her Underwear

US Politics

Mitch McConnell Is Growing 'Nervous' Of Joe Biden, Historian Says

Celebrities

Lisa Rinna Dances In Bikini & Cowboy Hat For The Haters

Alan Dershowitz Blasts Giuliani Raid As 'Unconstitutional'

Legal expert Alan Dershowitz speaks to the press.
Gettyimages | Mario Tama
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview on Saturday, legal expert Alan Dershowitz described the raid of former President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani as "unconstitutional."

Earlier this week, federal investigators raided Giuliani's home and office in New York City, seizing computers and smartphones. Prosecutors obtained the search warrants as part of an investigation into whether Giuliani broke lobbying laws when he was representing Trump.

Speaking with Newsmax host Carl Higbie, Dershowitz argued that the raid violated the "spirit and the letter of the Constitution," because it allowed prosecutors to access privileged information without proper permission.

Lack Of Subpoena 

According to Dershowitz, the authorities misused their "search and seizure power" and though their actions weren't lawless -- because they were approved by the attorney general and by a judge -- they were nonetheless inconsistent with "both the spirit and the letter of the Constitution."

"It just shouldn't be done this way. It should be done through subpoena," Dershowitz continued, saying that "to conduct a search warrant is to imply that Rudy Giuliani and the other lawyers who are subject to the search warrant would destroy evidence."

Giuliani Could Have Destroyed Evidence, Dershowitz Claims

Former President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani speaks at a news conference.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer

Dershowitz argued that Giuliani could have easily destroyed evidence because he knew the authorities were investigating him, but didn't.

"Now, Giuliani knew they were after the cell phones and the computers for months and months and months, and he didn't destroy anything, so what's the basis for the search warrant rather than the subpoena?" the legal expert asked, stressing that federal authorities violated the Constitution.

"The 4th Amendment demands a subpoena in these situations, not a search warrant. What they did in this case was unconstitutional," he said.

Dershowitz Is Advising Giuliani's Lawyers

Dershowitz revealed to Newsmax that he has been advising  Giuliani's lawyers in this case pro bono, saying that he has given them "general advice" about how to defend their client.

According to Dershowitz, Giuliani's lawyers should demand a subpoena analysis and reject the idea of a so-called "taint team."

Dershowitz added that he believes the government has a weak case because Giuliani was representing an American citizen.

"Giuliani was representing an American; he was representing the president. He was doing investigations in the Ukraine to see if it can help his president."

Will Giuliani Turn On Trump?

Investigations into Giuliani's alleged wrongdoings do not seem to directly concern Trump, but some believe Giuliani could "flip" on the former president.

Michael Cohen, who was Trump's lawyer and fixer, said in an interview this week that Trump and Giuliani never really liked each other and noted that he expects Giuliani to turn on Trump.

Giuliani's son Andrew was asked about the possibility of his father turning on the former president in a recent interview with CNN, according to The Daily Beast. He refused to answer the question, describing it as "theoretical."

Latest Headlines

Generation Z & Millennials Were Key To Joe Biden's Victory, Pollster Says

May 1, 2021

Kelly Ripa Reveals 'Best Gift Ever' For 25th Wedding Anniversary

May 1, 2021

Hunter Biden Still Has A Stake In Firm Co-Owned By China's Central Bank, Report Says

May 1, 2021

Mitch McConnell Is Growing 'Nervous' Of Joe Biden, Historian Says

May 1, 2021

Dove Cameon Flaunts Massive Space Buns For 'Powerpuff Girls' Wrap

May 1, 2021

Timberwolves Could Acquire Jerami Grant & Josh Jackson From Pistons For Jarrett Culver, Malik Beasley & 2023 1st-Rounder In A Suggested Deal

May 1, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.