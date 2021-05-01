Alan Dershowitz Blasts Giuliani Raid As 'Unconstitutional'

In an interview on Saturday, legal expert Alan Dershowitz described the raid of former President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani as "unconstitutional."

Earlier this week, federal investigators raided Giuliani's home and office in New York City, seizing computers and smartphones. Prosecutors obtained the search warrants as part of an investigation into whether Giuliani broke lobbying laws when he was representing Trump.

Speaking with Newsmax host Carl Higbie, Dershowitz argued that the raid violated the "spirit and the letter of the Constitution," because it allowed prosecutors to access privileged information without proper permission.