Kelly Ripa Stuns In String Bikini On Sun-Drenched Yacht

Kelly Ripa may want to thank 19-year-old daughter Lola Grace Consuelos for updating her Instagram today. The 50-year-old talk show queen is today celebrating 25 years of marriage with 1996-married husband Mark Consuelos, and teen daughter Lola was quick to shout out her famous parents with a sneaky Instagram story. Kelly, who last year referred to her marriage as a "marathon" and continues to out-do Hollywood couples who can barely make it two years, is now in the news for stunning in a string bikini while on vacation.