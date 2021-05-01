Kelly Ripa Stuns In String Bikini On Sun-Drenched Yacht

Kelly, known for her throwbacks and herself taking to Instagram with a collage of them as she marked her anniversary with her 2.9 million followers, was shouted out by Lola. The NYU student and aspiring singer wrote: "Silver anniversary," also adding a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile Kelly, busy on the 'Gram on Saturday, told fans: "Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ (wedding, 5,10,15,20......25)."