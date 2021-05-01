Trending Stories
Kelly Ripa Stuns In String Bikini On Sun-Drenched Yacht

Kelly Ripa smiling
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa may want to thank 19-year-old daughter Lola Grace Consuelos for updating her Instagram today. The 50-year-old talk show queen is today celebrating 25 years of marriage with 1996-married husband Mark Consuelos, and teen daughter Lola was quick to shout out her famous parents with a sneaky Instagram story. Kelly, who last year referred to her marriage as a "marathon" and continues to out-do Hollywood couples who can barely make it two years, is now in the news for stunning in a string bikini while on vacation. 

Rare Photo On 25th Anniversary

Scroll for the snap, one coming as a throwback and with no date. Kelly, who met Mark on the set of All My Children and eloped with him back in 1996, had been snapped all smiles and chilling on a luxurious-looking yacht with her actor husband. The blonde was looking gorgeous as she showed off her famous and super-slim body, seen in a tiny, halterneck, and white bikini - Kelly also wore a black miniskirt cover-up as she turned around to smile at the camera.

See The Rare Shot Below!

Kelly, known for her throwbacks and herself taking to Instagram with a collage of them as she marked her anniversary with her 2.9 million followers, was shouted out by Lola. The NYU student and aspiring singer wrote: "Silver anniversary," also adding a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile Kelly, busy on the 'Gram on Saturday, told fans: "Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ (wedding, 5,10,15,20......25)."

Scroll For Her Killer Legs!

Kelly and Mark on a yacht
LolaConsuelos/Instagram

Mark swiftly swooped into the comments section with an adorable note, telling his wife: "Thank you for saying yes❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Also commenting was 46-year-old Ryan Seacrest, who spends five days a week with Kelly on morning TV.

In January of last year and speaking to viewers, Kelly dished on the secrets of her marriage, admitting:

“You’re going to fight, you’re going to have disagreements. Relationships, marriages are not sprints, it’s a marathon. There’s going to be like, mile 24, when you’re like, ‘I quit.’ But you just got to push through. Just push through.”

'You're Going To Fight'

Kelly Ripa leggy and seated
KellyRipa/Instagram

The mom of three, who shares children Lola, Joaquin, and Michael with Consuelos, added that she and her hubby do squabble.

“There’s really nothing that’s that insurmountable, besides abuse or things of that nature,” she said. “You’re going to fight. You’re going to have disagreements. You’re going to fundamentally not agree on things. And if you take a breath, you usually can’t remember what you’re fighting about.”

Kelly is fresh from taking a week "off" Live!, one that came with the star celebrating Mark turning 50.

