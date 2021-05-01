Britney Spears Flipping The Bird Amid Ugly Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears is throwing out the middle finger as her ugly legal battles with 68-year-old father Jamie Spears rage on. The 39-year-old pop princess, set to speak in court in June, has been busy sharing rare content on her Instagram, posting for her 29.5 million followers and yesterday uploading a childhood photo. Spears, who has been under the grip of her father since 2008, talked showing one of her "strongest" gifts, and fans are now wondering to whom the bird-flip is directed. Check it out below.