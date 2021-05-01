Britney Spears Flipping The Bird Amid Ugly Conservatorship Battle

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Britney is reported to be officially demanding that her father be removed as her conservator. The "Toxic" hit-maker's father has, for over 12 years, controlled his daughter's finances, career, and many of her personal decisions.

The photo, shared on Friday night, showed Britney very young and photographed in black-and-white. The Grammy winner, already knowing how to entertain the camera, was seen in a plaid dress and frilly-sleeved top, and she was delivering major hand action.