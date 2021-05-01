Timberwolves Could Acquire Jerami Grant & Josh Jackson From Pistons For Jarrett Culver, Malik Beasley & 2023 1st-Rounder In A Suggested Deal

Despite having the promising trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves are still expected to suffer another huge disappointment in the 2020-21 NBA season. As of now, they are sitting in the No. 14 spot in the Western Conference with a 20-44 record.

In the past months, there have been numerous calls for them to tear their roster down and undergo another full-scale rebuild this summer. However, with the recent improvements shown by Towns, Russell, and Edwards with their on-court chemistry, the Timberwolves may choose to continue building a title-contending team around KAT.