GSW Could Send Andrew Wiggins To Cavs For Kevin Love & 2021 1st-Round Pick In Proposed Trade

Since the departure of LeBron James in the summer of 2018, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran power forward Kevin Love and his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers. When James left, the Cavaliers gave Love a massive contract extension with the hope that he could be the player that would lead the team back to title contention. Unfortunately, Love has failed to live up to expectations and spent the past years dealing with numerous injuries.

With the team currently in the initial phase of the rebuilding process, multiple signs are pointing out that the Cavaliers would trade Love in the 2021 offseason.