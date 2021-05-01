Ayesha Curry Popular With Impressive Kitchen Bagel Skills

Ayesha Curry has now personally responded to a fan comment complimenting her cream cheese bagel photo. The 31-year-old cookbook queen and wife to NBA icon Steph Curry today updated her Instagram in full cream cheese mode, and the way the mom of three was holding her bagel to spread her cream cheese quickly garnered attention. Posting for her 7.3 million followers, the Sweet July founder shouted out an inclusive and dairy-free cream cheese brand, but talk in the comments was focusing on the hands.