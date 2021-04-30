Elizabeth Hurley Stretches In Bikini To Celebrate British Weekend

Elizabeth Hurley is celebrating something most Americans haven't heard of, but every Brit looks forward to. The 55-year-old model and Austin Powers actress, who continues to make headlines for looking closer to 40, today updated her social media with a celebratory Friday photo, one eyeing up the Bank Holiday weekend that every year marks the beginning of May. Posting for her 2 million Instagram followers, Liz shared an impressive beach stretch while in a tiny bikini, and her sensational figure is getting noticed. See why below.