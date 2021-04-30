Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco A 'Hard Worker' In Mesh Top Workout

Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley Stretches In Bikini To Celebrate British Weekend

Celebrities

Monica Bellucci, 56, Cooks Spaghetti In Her Underwear

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Wet & Wild In Six Bikinis

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Ridiculed Leaving Hairdresser In Mesh Top

Celebrities

Lisa Rinna Dances In Bikini & Cowboy Hat For The Haters

Elizabeth Hurley Stretches In Bikini To Celebrate British Weekend

Elizabeth Hurley close up and smiling
ElizabethHurley/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Elizabeth Hurley is celebrating something most Americans haven't heard of, but every Brit looks forward to. The 55-year-old model and Austin Powers actress, who continues to make headlines for looking closer to 40, today updated her social media with a celebratory Friday photo, one eyeing up the Bank Holiday weekend that every year marks the beginning of May. Posting for her 2 million Instagram followers, Liz shared an impressive beach stretch while in a tiny bikini, and her sensational figure is getting noticed. See why below.

Bank Holiday Weekend

Elizabeth Hurley on steps in a dress
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

Scroll for the photo, one that comes as Liz continues to make pandemic headlines, from her 47 jars of home-made lock-down marmalade, to her topless snow globes storm. 

The gorgeous shot, clearly a throwback from one of Liz's luxurious vacations, came with the Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder both shouting out her 2005-founded swimwear brand and the Bank Holiday, even using the most British language possible as she referred to the U.K. as "blighty." All legs, abs, and cleavage, the model stretched out one leg behind her in attitude, and it was a winner shot.

See The Stunning Photo!

With outstretched arms, a big smile, and wearing shades, Hurley showed off the Victoire Bikini, a leopard-print one with a halterneck finish and plenty of minimal fabrics highlighting the star's jaw-dropping silhouette.

"Hoo-ray," Liz opened, adding: "It's a three day weekend in Blighty." The ex to Hugh Grant also tagged her popular brand, and the post was quick to get a like from a U.S. celebrity. Bravo face Lisa Rinna, 57, left the thumbs-up and commented, writing: "BODDDYYYYYY." See more photos after the shot.

'I Want To Age Like Liz'

The comments section on Elizabeth Hurley's Instagram tends to form a pattern. Fans, who just cannot get their heads around how the star looks so good at 55, are jaws dropping all-around, and it was the ultimate compliment today as one follower wrote: "I want to age like Liz."

As to how Liz keeps her body so fit, she's opened up. The healthy eating lover keeps it all in moderation, but she isn't stuffing her face with Pringles on the couch all day. 

Locally-Grown Produce

Speaking to The Cut, Liz revealed: "I like simple, natural, easy food. I don’t really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," adding: "When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that’s grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables."

Liz, currently in lock-down in Herefordshire, U.K., added: "I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm. Obviously that’s not possible for most people, but supporting local farmers wherever you live is a good thing."

Latest Headlines

Rudy Giuliani Will Turn On Donald Trump, Michael Cohen Says 

April 30, 2021

'Teen Mom' Mackenzie McKee Disables Comments To Controversial Bikini Gymnastics

April 30, 2021

Kendall Jenner Impresses Scott Disick With Perky Street Walk

April 30, 2021

Jessica Simpson Hated On For Cowgirl Horseback Bravery

April 30, 2021

Joe Rogan Did Not Backpedal On Vaccine Comments, Reporter Says

April 30, 2021

Miley Cyrus Ridiculed Leaving Hairdresser In Mesh Top

April 30, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.