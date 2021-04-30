Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco A 'Hard Worker' In Mesh Top Workout

Celebrities

'Teen Mom' Mackenzie McKee Disables Comments To Controversial Bikini Gymnastics

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Wet & Wild In Six Bikinis

Celebrities

Lisa Rinna Dances In Bikini & Cowboy Hat For The Haters

Celebrities

Monica Bellucci, 56, Cooks Spaghetti In Her Underwear

US Politics

Rudy Giuliani Will Turn On Donald Trump, Michael Cohen Says 

Kendall Jenner Impresses Scott Disick With Perky Street Walk

Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick headshots
Getty Images
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kendall Jenner and her flawless, perky street walk have impressed a man who knows his models. The 25-year-old supermodel this week updated her Instagram with paparazzi-taken street photos as she modeled a head-to-toe look from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's brand The Row, and it looks like 37-year-old Scott Disick was just one in a row waiting to leave a like. Posting on Wednesday, the E! star stunned fans with an uber-chic, wide-legged pants look, with the world's highest-paid supermodel proving she doesn't need a skimpy finish to turn heads.

Head-To-Toe 

Scroll for the photos. They follow 2020 headlines Kendall made for wearing the celebrity-adored label, Wearing the Sisea cotton shirt and Phoebe pants from The Row, Kendall went for a neutral, muted accent colorway, seen crossing a street and in the belted tan pants, kitten heels, and a billowing white shirt - a full-frontal photo, meanwhile, showed a little perky action from the California native.

Also carrying a cream bag and looking gorgeous, Kendall took to her caption, writing: "The Row head to toe pt 2."

Scott's Right On It

Keep scrolling for the photos, ones also seeing Kendall masked as she snagged herself over 5.6 million likes. Leaving the thumbs-up was Talentless founder Scott, currently in the news for dating 19-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin in the wake of his split from model Sofia Richie.

Kendall and Amelia actually share something in common. While Kendall is the new ambassador for activewear brand Alo Yoga, Amelia has been influencing for the brand adored by stars including actress Kaley Cuoco. See more photos below - you can swipe for the full gallery. 

See More Photos Below!

Scott, known for his platonic love for the Kardashian-Jenner ladies as his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian is history, is said to be unfussed over backlash as he dates teen Amelia.

“Scott isn’t bothered by the backlash to their relationship, he really couldn’t care less what people think,” a Hollywood Life source reported in March. “All that matters to him is what his inner circle thinks. His friends and loved ones are fine with it and his kids really like Amelia so that’s what counts to him." More below.

Dating Teen Amelia

Amelia in leggings outdoors
AmeliaHamlin/Instagram

Amelia, daughter to 57-year-old Bravo face Lisa Rinna, has been busy flaunting her romance with Disick, seemingly also unbothered by gossip.

"The rest of it is just noise. He’s been having a great time with Amelia, he really likes her, and the relationship is the real deal," the source continued, adding: "As far as he is concerned the haters are going to find a way to hate no matter what he does so he’s living his life and not thinking about what outsiders have to say.”

Latest Headlines

Rudy Giuliani Will Turn On Donald Trump, Michael Cohen Says 

April 30, 2021

'Teen Mom' Mackenzie McKee Disables Comments To Controversial Bikini Gymnastics

April 30, 2021

Jessica Simpson Hated On For Cowgirl Horseback Bravery

April 30, 2021

Joe Rogan Did Not Backpedal On Vaccine Comments, Reporter Says

April 30, 2021

Miley Cyrus Ridiculed Leaving Hairdresser In Mesh Top

April 30, 2021

5 Of The Most Corrupt Politicians Of All Time

April 30, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.