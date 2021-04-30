Kendall Jenner Impresses Scott Disick With Perky Street Walk

Scroll for the photos. They follow 2020 headlines Kendall made for wearing the celebrity-adored label, Wearing the Sisea cotton shirt and Phoebe pants from The Row, Kendall went for a neutral, muted accent colorway, seen crossing a street and in the belted tan pants, kitten heels, and a billowing white shirt - a full-frontal photo, meanwhile, showed a little perky action from the California native.

Also carrying a cream bag and looking gorgeous, Kendall took to her caption, writing: "The Row head to toe pt 2."