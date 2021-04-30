Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco A 'Hard Worker' In Mesh Top Workout

Celebrities

Monica Bellucci, 56, Cooks Spaghetti In Her Underwear

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Ridiculed Leaving Hairdresser In Mesh Top

Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson Shares Message For Creeps Who Came Up Behind Her At The Club

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Wet & Wild In Six Bikinis

Celebrities

Lisa Rinna Dances In Bikini & Cowboy Hat For The Haters

Jessica Simpson Hated On For Cowgirl Horseback Bravery

Jessica Simpson close up
JessicaSimpson/Instagram
Jessica Simpson
Rebecca Cukier

Jessica Simpson couldn't keep the haters away as she faced one of her biggest fears and conquered it this week. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and clothing designer updated her Instagram yesterday to shed fresh light on her Amazon Original Stories essay, with a photo of the blonde on horseback and in tight jeans and cowboy boots coming with a reveal. Jessica, who lost a friend with a horse incident and has since stayed well clear, was back on horseback for 8-year-old daughter Maxwell, but some people just couldn't help trolling. See why below.

Conquering Her Fears

Jessica Simpson in a green robe
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. The Dukes of Hazzard star, whose 2020-released memoir Open Book is set for a televised Amazon series and is the basis for her essays with the streaming and retail giant, shared a stunning outdoor shot as she rode a horse while accompanied by daughter Maxwell. 

The mom of three, showing the 100 pounds she dropped in 2019, wore a cute summer shirt with her jeans and tan boots, turning around to smile at the camera and even going a little yee-haw in a cowboy hat.

Scroll For The Photo

Addressing her 5.6 million followers, the bombshell revealed: "One of the topics I reveal in the essay is how I walked myself through a lifelong fear of horses, due to a traumatic accident that took the life of my cousin, Sarah."

"And how I greeted that fear and persevered against my comfort zone for my daughter Maxwell’s passion and complete adoration for horses and Western-style riding," Jessica added, then revealing that Maxwell had personally asked to go horseback riding. See the backlash after the photo.

Doing It For Her Daughter

Putting things into perspective, Jessica said:  "My love for Maxwell is bigger than my fear of anything, so needless to say I was back on a horse and we made hilarious and beautiful memories that will last a lifetime."

Over 39,000 likes have been left, but also coming in was some shade. "Take the lead on discussing your pill addiction??" the hater wrote, and the comment didn't go unnoticed. Fans, horrified, were quick to back the singer, with one saying it was "judgmental must be perfect...lol."

'Kind Of Rude'

Also backing Jessica was a fan responding: "Kind of rude... she's rising up and doing it with grace... if you have nothing nice to say... you know the rest..."

Jessica's book documents her childhood sexual abuse, resulting pills and alcohol addiction, failed marriage to John Mayer, plus her career and eventual journey back to health. The book, a best-seller, made headlines last year for experiencing a spike in sales during the first wave of the pandemic. The massive Amazon deal sees Jessica winning despite the trolls.

Latest Headlines

Joe Rogan Did Not Backpedal On Vaccine Comments, Reporter Says

April 30, 2021

Miley Cyrus Ridiculed Leaving Hairdresser In Mesh Top

April 30, 2021

5 Of The Most Corrupt Politicians Of All Time

April 30, 2021

Kelly Ripa Elevates Dagger Stilettos With Tight Pencil Skirt

April 30, 2021

Joe Biden Blames Donald Trump For Border Crisis

April 30, 2021

Larsa Pippen Announces Needs In Tight Leather Pants

April 30, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.