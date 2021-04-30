Rudy Giuliani Will Turn On Donald Trump, Michael Cohen Says 

In an interview on Thursday, Michael Cohen, who was former President Donald Trump's lawyer and fixer, weighed in on the situation involving former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Much like Cohen, Giuliani spent years working as Trump's personal attorney. Earlier this week, federal investigators raided Giuliani's home and office, seizing cellphones and computers.

During an appearance on CNN, Cohen couldn't help but gloat over Giuliani's predicament, according to The Daily Beast.

Speaking with host Alisyn Camerota, Cohen said, "my parents always told me it’s not nice to gloat, but Rudy, I told you so. I told you so!"