Joe Rogan Did Not Backpedal On Vaccine Comments, Reporter Says

As noted by Mesrobian, Rogan has highlighted his lack of scientific and medical authority many times while speaking on his massively popular podcast.

In the recent clip, Rogan again makes similar remarks, which the reporter noted is simply the podcaster "reiterating" the "common refrain."

The podcaster also stressed that he is not opposed to vaccinations and noted that he said he believes they are safe. Rogan has also encouraged many people, including his parents, to receive the vaccination.

Still, publications including The New York Post, Axios, and The Daily Beast, suggested that Rogan backpedaled on his initial remark.