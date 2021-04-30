Joe Rogan Did Not Backpedal On Vaccine Comments, Reporter Says

Reporter Shant Mesrobian claims that the media is lying about Joe Rogan's alleged backpedaling on his controversial remark that young, healthy individuals should not be vaccinated.
In a piece for INQUIRE, Mesrobian noted that the clip fueling the headlines of Rogan's purported change of heart shows Rogan making a general comment about his role on his platform — not an admission that he was wrong.
"What Rogan clearly does not do is what media outlets are currently reporting, which is an admission that he was wrong to make the comments he did from earlier in the week."