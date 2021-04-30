Miley Cyrus Ridiculed Leaving Hairdresser In Mesh Top

Trending Stories
Miley Cyrus in a purple wif
MileyCyrus/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Miley Cyrus is getting hated on as photos of her leaving a hair salon in West Hollywood rack up comments. The 28-year-old singer, known for her COVID mullet as she channels her new rocker image, was yesterday photographed in L.A. and leaving a hairdresser while in trendy vintage-style clothing, with viewers to the images wasting no time in putting on their trolling hats as they left hurtful comments. Miley was trashed and told to get her money back, and it looks like the consensus was universal. Check it out below. 

Hairdo Doesn't Prove Popular

Miley Cyrus mullet selfie
MileyCyrus/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They come as Miley makes headlines for a new music release via her "Without You" remix with The Kid Laroi. The "Prisoner" singer, last year making headlines for admitting she only washed her hair twice in four months during quarantine, had kept up her trademark scruffy style, but it wasn't without chic.

Flaunting her tattoos in a white mesh tank worn loose and in likewise-baggy patchwork and belted jeans, the hit-maker was seen protecting her face with a pink mask, also carrying a green tote bag.

See The Photos!

Miley, whose pandemic headlines have spanned from her split from Aussie Cody Simpson to her chart-topping Plastic Hearts album, now faces a comments section that is, almost unanimously, telling her the hair sucks. Click here for the photos - scroll for more and the replies.

"That's AFTER going to the hairdressers? Would hate to see the before pic!" a fan wrote. "She left a hairdresser looking like that?? Get your money back love! it's a mess," another added. More photos below.

No Luck With Comments

Miley Cyrus poses in jeans
MileyCyrus/Instagram

One user tried to stay objective, steering clear of hating on Miley herself and writing:

"I actually hate judging people for their looks because it's exactly that - theirs. It's their choice how they want to look. But I actually can't help it with Miley. She was such a pretty person beforehand. Even the short hair didn't look THAT bad."

Cyrus is regularly called out over the messy-chic style she's made her own, but the blonde is having the last laugh as her career keeps shooting up.

Topping Charts

Miley is fresh from thanking fans after hitting a staggering 1 billion streams on Spotify. Earlier this month, the star took to Instagram, thanking fans from the bottom of her heart and writing: "I am honored to say I am now 1 of 3 female artists spanning over the last 3 decades to have an album reach 1 billion streams on @spotify."

"Love and appreciation to everyone who has been listening to #PlasticHearts & supporting my life’s purpose from the beginning! Music is an essential part of my existence. I can’t thank you enough for making my dreams a reality," she added.

