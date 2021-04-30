Miley Cyrus Ridiculed Leaving Hairdresser In Mesh Top

Miley Cyrus is getting hated on as photos of her leaving a hair salon in West Hollywood rack up comments. The 28-year-old singer, known for her COVID mullet as she channels her new rocker image, was yesterday photographed in L.A. and leaving a hairdresser while in trendy vintage-style clothing, with viewers to the images wasting no time in putting on their trolling hats as they left hurtful comments. Miley was trashed and told to get her money back, and it looks like the consensus was universal. Check it out below.