Kelly Ripa Elevates Dagger Stilettos With Tight Pencil Skirt

Kelly Ripa can count her Friday television appearance as another win for the books. The 50-year-old talk show queen, who actually comes with a #KellysFashionFinder on Instagram, was today back to looking her usual flawless self, with footage ahead of Live! With Kelly and Ryan airing showing the blonde going extra tight and extra stylish. Shortly before the syndicated talk show went live, it posted an Instagram video of Kelly and 46-year-old co-host Ryan Seacrest, and it was heels galore. Check it out below.