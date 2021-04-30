Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco A 'Hard Worker' In Mesh Top Workout

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Ridiculed Leaving Hairdresser In Mesh Top

Celebrities

Monica Bellucci, 56, Cooks Spaghetti In Her Underwear

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Wet & Wild In Six Bikinis

Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson Shares Message For Creeps Who Came Up Behind Her At The Club

Celebrities

Lisa Rinna Dances In Bikini & Cowboy Hat For The Haters

Kelly Ripa Elevates Dagger Stilettos With Tight Pencil Skirt

Kelly Ripa close up
KellyRipa/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa can count her Friday television appearance as another win for the books. The 50-year-old talk show queen, who actually comes with a #KellysFashionFinder on Instagram, was today back to looking her usual flawless self, with footage ahead of Live! With Kelly and Ryan airing showing the blonde going extra tight and extra stylish. Shortly before the syndicated talk show went live, it posted an Instagram video of Kelly and 46-year-old co-host Ryan Seacrest, and it was heels galore. Check it out below.

Hardly Pandemic Sweats

Kelly Ripa seated in minidress
KellyRipa/Instagram

Scroll for the video, one seeing Kelly in a super-chic, but daytime-appropriate look. The mom of three, regularly a headline-maker for her teeny-tiny waist despite last year making headlines for her pre-Christmas McDonald's, was all pint-sized power in the video, one showing the former actress dressed to the nines.

Wearing an impossibly-tight and fitted dark pencil skirt, Kelly showed off her fabulous figure while also in a chic printed blouse, with the star's love of sky-high stilettos also manifesting as she teetered around the set. 

See Her Killer Look!

Also included as the camera got rolling was the show's newest face, media personality and new announcer Deja Vu. She was seen behind the DJ decks and getting everyone pumped, with fans also seeing a masked crew abiding by COVID guidelines.

"The good news story of the day is that it's Friday!" a caption read. Fans have been filing the comments section, wishing Kelly and Ryan a "great show," although one user did manage to grumble, alleging that the video was taped "days ago." Scroll for more photos after the video.

Don't Think She's Done Once It Airs

Kelly, who last year hinted that she might be done with the series she's hosted since 2001, has opened up on exactly how her day goes, and it doesn't see the star back in her $27 million NYC home after the show stops airing.

"After the show, I go to the post-production meeting and then I go to the production offices. I’ve always attended the production meetings, even before I was an executive producer. I think it’s important to figure out what’s working and what’s not working," she told The Cut. More below.

Secret To Success

Kelly Ripa and Ryan backstage
LiveKellyRyan/Instagram

Kelly and Ryan are now the most-watched morning talk show hosts in America. In 2019, Kelly revealed her mindset, saying that over-thinking stuff doesn't do her any favors.

"I go by what feels right and what feels entertaining to me and our audience. Corporate people might try to micro-analyze every flip of the hair, every drop of the trivia wheel, whether the caller on the phone was hesitating," she stated.

Kelly is also fresh from dropping jaws in a black swimsuit for Earth Day as she posed with husband Mark Consuelos.

Latest Headlines

Joe Rogan Did Not Backpedal On Vaccine Comments, Reporter Says

April 30, 2021

Miley Cyrus Ridiculed Leaving Hairdresser In Mesh Top

April 30, 2021

5 Of The Most Corrupt Politicians Of All Time

April 30, 2021

Joe Biden Blames Donald Trump For Border Crisis

April 30, 2021

Larsa Pippen Announces Needs In Tight Leather Pants

April 30, 2021

LA Lakers Could Trade Kyle Kuzma To Magic For Mo Bamba & 2022 First-Round Pick, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

April 30, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.