Larsa Pippen Announces Needs In Tight Leather Pants

Larsa Pippen is revealing that she wants something "different," and she's delivering the news in snazzy, tight leather pants. The 46-year-old reality star and jewelry founder continues to make headlines after splitting from her controversial boyfriend, married NBA player Malik Beasley, with Thursday seeing the former Real Housewives of Miami star update for her 2 million Instagram followers in fashion mode. Larsa, who knows how to work a caption and tends to keep hers short and sweet, proved a feast for the eyes, with a little twist.