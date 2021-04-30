Larsa Pippen Announces Needs In Tight Leather Pants

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Larsa returns to life as a single woman following a very high-profile, but brief, romance with 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley. The ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen stunned her followers on Friday, posting from a swish backyard and framed by lawns as she modeled yet another flawless outfit.

Posing with shades removed and in a structured, ribbed, and white top, the mom of four went extra in black leather pants as she glowed in the sun.