Philosopher and political activist Cornel West argued on Thursday that President Joe Biden is a "much stronger force for good" than former President Barack Obama.

Speaking on CNN international, West suggested that Biden exceeded his expectations, especially when it comes to issues related to foreign policy and systemic racism.

The famous philosopher said that Biden reminds him of former President Lyndon B. Johnson, who was a white supremacist early on in his career, but dedicated much of his presidency to fighting racism and white supremacy.