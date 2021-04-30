Kamala Harris Agrees With Tim Scott That 'America Is Not A Racist Country'

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott delivered the official Republican Party response to President Joe Biden's address to the United States Congress this week.

Scott, the lone Black GOP senator, pushed back against some of Biden's claims and addressed the president's remarks regarding racism.

Scott said in his speech that "America is not a racist country," which caused a lot of controversy. Some accused the South Carolina Republican of ignoring the discrimination that people of color face on a daily basis.

However, Vice President Kamala Harris agrees with Scott's assessment.