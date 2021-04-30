LeBron James Expected To Rejoin LA Lakers Next Week, Reports Kyle Goon

After putting up dominant performances earlier in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are noticeably struggling in the second half, especially after losing both Anthony Davis and LeBron James to injury. From being the best team in the league, the Lakers slowly found themselves dropping in the Western Conference standings where they are currently in the No. 5 spot with a 36-26 record.

Luckily, it would only be a matter of time before the Lakers have both of their superstars back on the court again. After Davis recovered from his injury, recent reports revealed that James would also rejoin the Lakers soon.