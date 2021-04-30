NFL Rumors: 49ers Throw Cold Water On Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Talk

The San Francisco 49ers insist that Jimmy Garoppolo isn't going anywhere, even after using a high draft pick to snag one of the draft's top quarterbacks.
The 49ers had sparked speculation that Garoppolo's days were numbered when they traded up to the No. 3 overall pick, where they were expected to take a quarterback. Though San Francisco followed through on snagging a signal caller, the team insisted on Thursday that Jimmy G is still in their plans and will likely go into next season as the starter.