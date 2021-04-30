NFL Rumors: 49ers Throw Cold Water On Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Talk

With the No. 4 overall pick, the 49ers selected North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance. Prior to the draft, Lance had drawn comparisons to Josh Allen in that both were seen as highly skilled but raw, needing some time to adjust to the NFL.

That seems to have cooled speculation that the 49ers would be trading Garoppolo. Broncos beat writer Rob Lowder noted on Twitter that Denver has already publicly committed to Garoppolo.

"Kyle Shanahan said he’d be disappointed and stressed if Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t on the team by Sunday," he wrote. "He wants Jimmy on the team to compete with Trey Lance, if that’s how it developed through the offseason. They don’t want to be forced to accelerate Lance’s development."