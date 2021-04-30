Pelicans Could Form Lethal Trio Of CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram & Zion Williamson This Summer

The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the young teams that are planning to speed up their timeline in the 2021 offseason. It may just be two years since they started rebuilding their team in the post-Anthony Davis era but with the massive improvements shown by Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, the Pelicans may think that it's finally time for them to make a huge noise in the Western Conference.

However, in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title next season, the Pelicans should strongly consider adding a legitimate superstar to their roster this summer.